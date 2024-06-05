ACLU of Colorado files lawsuit against Pueblo's ban on needle exchange programs

PUEBLO — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pueblo, seeking to halt enforcement of the city's ban on needle exchange programs.

The lawsuit argues that the Pueblo ordinance is superseded by state law.

Push to overturn ordinance banning needle exchange programs in Pueblo

Mayor Heather Graham signed the ordinance into law after it was passed by Pueblo City Council last month.

Pueblo officials pass an ordinance to ban needle exchange programs in Pueblo

Supporters of the ban say it's necessary because there has been an increase in dirty needles in public spaces, such as in parks and on trails. Opponents say it will only make the drug problem worse and increase diseases, such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

___





Air Academy High Junior ready to push cycling skills at the Pikes Peak APEX Some of the top riders in the sport of mountain bike racing are arriving in Colorado Springs this week for the Pikes Peak APEX race series. KOAA has invited and is sponsoring some of the best local high school racers to take on the three days of courses. Pikes Peak APEX rider: Air Academy's Kylie Moerk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.