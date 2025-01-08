Accessibility enhancements happening at the Westside Community Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has started a renovation project at the Westside Community Center (WCC) in Colorado Springs.

The center is located on West Bijou Street near Old Colorado City.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the project aims to improve accessibility and guest experiences.

“This renovation project is a vital step towards making the Westside Community Center a more inclusive and welcoming space,” said Felicia Barnhart, WCC parks operations administrator. “By taking these steps, we are not only enhancing our facilities but expanding the opportunities available to everyone in our community.”

In collaboration with the City's Office of Accessibility, the project includes improvements to the main building to increase accessibility. These include the following:



a new entrance

a lift connecting the main floor to the lower level to provide access to the restrooms

modifications to inside ramps for ADA compliance

The city says the project will also replace the HVAC system, as well as roof and gutters on all three campus buildings. The project also aims to install air conditioning in the middle building and east cottages.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the renovation project is funded by $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is expected to be done in December.

For more information on the project and for updates, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

