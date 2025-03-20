Academy School District 20 Board President stepping down effective June 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Academy School District 20 D20 Board of Education held a special meeting in which Director Aaron Salt announced he was stepping down as Board President.

Salt also resigned from the Board, which is effective on June 1.

“After three and a half years of service to Academy District 20, including eighteen months as board president, I find myself at a professional crossroads that requires my full attention. At the beginning of this year, I began sharing with friends, family, and D20 staff that I would not be seeking reelection this November in order to focus more on my family and personal life,” said Salt. “At that time, I didn’t realize how quickly things would change for me professionally. I am thrilled to be in a new capacity, although it will require me to refocus my efforts and attention away from Academy District 20.”

Salt said his time serving D20 has been a highlight of his life.

The Board voted to reorganize members and their offices. You can view their names and offices below:



Amy Shandy, President

Nicole Konz, Vice President

Derrick Wilburn, Treasurer

The Board reiterated work will continue with no disruptions. They also say they will continue to prioritize ensuring all students will have the knowledge, skill and character for successful transition to the next level after graduation.

"I just want to say thank you to this Board. I am deeply honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me. I look forward to a new role and new responsibilities,” said President Shandy. “Finally, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Salt. His dedication to this district has gone a long way and meant a great deal.”

The Board says they are exploring options to fill the vacant seat, including a temporary appointment until the next election in November.

