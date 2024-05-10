Academy School District 20 approves pay raises across the board for teachers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 (D20) reported it ranks in the top 30 districts in the state for starting teacher pay. The board voted unanimously to approve raises across the board Thursday night.

"We just want to honor, we just want to show [teachers] that we appreciate what they do every day, how they are there to support students and their achievement," said D20's HR assistant superintendent.

Cameron Smart said a 6% pay raise for returning teachers would help keep teachers in the district.

Typically about 150 people leave every year, either from retirement, moving, or switching to schools in other districts, said Smart.

New teachers' pay will start at $51,250 next school year. That is around a 5% increase from this year.

The goal is to recruit more teachers.

"We are in a competitive situation with other districts in our area and so we are all kind of fishing from the same pond for staff," said Smart.

The pay raises across the board would cost nearly $12 million.

The district plans to use state money through the Public School Finance Act, which is increasing the per-pupil fundingfor next year to account for inflation.

Out of the biggest school districts, Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) has the most competitive starting salary at $50,000. A raise that was approved last year and is currently being negotiated.

Right now, D20 is at $48,800. Widefield School District 3 is the least competitive at $46,000.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.