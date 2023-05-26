"It's not enough," D11 starting pay increases after month-long negotiations

COLORADO SPRINGS— After a month of negotiations, teachers and staff in school district 11 have ratified a new contract. This means significant pay raises across the board next school year.

The base pay for new teachers start at $50,000, a 20 percent increase. This is one of the highest starting salaries in the Pikes Peak Region.

"It's not enough," said a Mark Twain Elementary School 5th grade teacher Kevin Coughlin.

Coughlin remembers when he first became a teacher 21 years ago.

"I worked three jobs, I just had to in order to survive," said Coughlin.

Current teachers will get a 16% pay raise, including a one-time bonus and other benefits.

"It's the biggest wage increase we've seen in my career, so it means the world," said Coughlin.

The district's educational support professionals (EPS) got the biggest boost in pay, 23%.

"It allows me to support my family as much as I can, send the kids to college," said a Coronado High School EPS Christine Bauers.

Bauers said this pay raise shows the district values her and her peers.

I'm told the idea is to keep teachers in the district and recruit more.

The D11 spokesperson, Devra Ashby, said many teachers and staff left for better pay in other districts since the start of the pandemic.

"We knew we had to be competitive in order to keep those folks because we cannot survive in the district without our ESP staff," said Ashby.

Ashby said the state's deptartment of education gave the district more money than in recent years.

"I think our state is starting to recognize the value of public education," said Ashby.

Many other school districts in our area are also upping pay. I spoke with D11's biggest competitors, Academy District 20 and Falcon District 49.

D20 new teachers start at almost $49,000 next school year. D49 start at $47,000.

"We now have people who are motivated, we now have people engaged," said Coughlin.

