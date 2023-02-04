Academy District 20 delays new start times by one year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Academy District 20 will be delaying the new school start and end times by one year, the district announced Friday.

The district said that with the approval of the new start/end times they have heard from parents for and against the proposed times.

In an effort to provide more clarity and better understand the impacts the times will have on families, the district administration has decided to push the implementation of the start/end times out another year.

The new times will be implemented during the 2024-2025 school year. The district says it will hold several in-person community forums during the winter and spring to engage with families, answer questions, and provide possible solutions.

The district says that due to the delay in implementing times, bus services for field trips, after-school activities, and special events may not be available, much like the past two years.

