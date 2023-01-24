Academy District 20 approves new 2023 - 2024 start times

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Academy District 20 announced Tuesday that the district administration finalized the new proposed start times for the 2023/2024 school year.

District 20 had been talking about changing the proposed start times following research related to student health and sleep times for some time.

The new times are as follows:

Elementary School: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Middle School: 8:50 a.m. - 3:55 p.m.*

High School: 8:10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

*(Challenger Middle School (CMS): 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. CMS shares the Black Forest bus transportation with Pine Creek High School due to the density of riders from the Black Forest area.)



The district says that the 40-minute difference in start times allows for the time needed for bus routes.

District 20 does recognize the strain that some of these times will put on parents and families. The District plans to reveal the solutions and strategies to mitigate any conflicts in the coming weeks.

