Academics plus application building the future of Colorado Springs water

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is demonstrating a sophisticated system for cleaning and reusing water. "This treatment process would be very unique to the state of Colorado and even nationally or internationally," said Carollo Engineers’, John Rehring.

Engineers and academics who worked with CSU water innovators, say they are hearing from a growing number of communities looking into the possibility of collecting used water and returning it to drinking water quality.

“Drought, climate change, wildfires and things like that, we're starting to target additional water resources that maybe we didn't really target before,” said Colorado School of Mines Associate Professor, Christopher Bellona.

Colorado School of Mines is leading institution for research and development in the field of Water Engineering. “We do a lot of fundamental research, but we also do a lot of applied research.

The water purification demonstration trailer developed in collaboration with CSU is evidence of the university’s research plus application philosophy.

