Abundant March snowfall helping with our state's drought

It's been quite a month across the Front Range. From a mid-March blizzard that paralyzed parts of Colorado to another big storm a week after that, we've seen our share of wintry weather this month.

Earlier today in Colorado Springs, the snowflakes were flying and some parts of town did report a few inches of new snow.

At the airport, the official weather keeper, only trace amounts have been reported over the past 24 hours.

This brings our monthly total to 14.6", well above the monthly average of 8.1".

KOAA graphics Highest March Snowfall - Colorado Springs

Even though we saw higher than average snowfall this month, we didn't threaten any monthly snowfall records.

The highest March snowfall on record at COS dates back to 1909, when over 30" of snow fell. Third on the list is 24.0" from 1928.

KOAA graphics Highest March Snowfall - Denver

More than 80 miles to our north, Denver International Airport has seen 33.6" of snow this month.

It's unlikely that we'll add to that with tonight's storm exiting the state.

Even so, this marks the second snowiest March ever at the Denver Airport.

March is also considered the snowiest month of the year for Denver, but this year's total is more than 21" above the average.

All of this March snowfall has been wonderful news for our state's drought.

KOAA weather Latest Drought Monitor for Colorado

Where we once saw areas of extreme or exceptional drought over parts of El Paso and Pueblo counties, we're now looking at moderate to severe drought. It's a big improvement!

While March is typically our snowiest month of the year, August is our wettest. In Colorado Springs, we average 3.34" of rain during the month.