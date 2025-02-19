A work in progress: why owners of newly built businesses at Highlands at Briargate are keeping their heads up

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sheryl Medeiros and her husband came to Colorado Springs and turned a passion for wine into a brick and mortar reality.

"We saw that there's a lot of opportunity for the wine scene here to grow," said Medeiros, who owns My Cellar Wine Bar.

She says opening My Cellar Wine Bar at the Highlands at Briargate allowed her and her husband to build from scratch.

However, the downside to opening at the Highlands involves a few factors, including the following:



it's hard to spot from the road

most of the businesses are new

there's still a lot of construction ongoing

"We don't have a lot of big, fancy lights like they do at the Promenade Shops. We don't have a lot of signage on the street," said Medeiros.

Across the parking lot at Forever Young Anti Aging Solutions, owner Christine Bradley says it's a similar story.

"I would like it to be busier," said Bradley. "I knew the potential. I knew what was coming in around us, and that's what drew me."

For what's coming in next to Bradley's med spa, developers plan on adding housing next door.

Online plans indicate the Highlands at Briargate could have 200+ apartments and a senior living facility across the way.

With this expected growth, both Medeiros and Bradley say they are keeping their heads up, though it's unclear when all the construction will be completed.

