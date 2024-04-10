A tale of two trails⎯improvements open along Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Improvements to the Colorado Springs urban trail system along Monument Valley Park just opened.

“Our urban trail users definitely heavily utilize this system and that's what it's here for,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Trails Development Coordinator, Emily Duncan.

On the west side of the creek a segment of the trails been adjusted to a more direct route with a paved surface and a new bridge, while east of the creek in the historic park trails are still gravel.

There are several reason for putting in two trails running parallel on both sides of the creek.

“General William Jackson Palmer was the founder of the community. He created the vision for Colorado Springs to become the most attractive place in the west to build a home,” said Colorado Springs Cultural Services Manager, Matt Mayberry.

Monument valley park is a portion of the 2,000 acres of park property donated to the city by General Palmer.

His donation comes with a deed setting rules for the park land.

“There are specific restrictions that we work with and honor because they are part of our heritage,” said Mayberry.

“That is part of a historic district,” said Duncan, “So there's no intention to hard surface that with concrete.”

Across the creek is outside the historic district and paving is for modern reasons.

Duncan said, “The goal of this side is to provide a hard surface for our trail users with a focus on accessibility.”

It is access for people with disabilities and more

“This is an easier surface for people with road bikes with rollerblades, strollers and what not. So people of all of all types can really enjoy our urban trail system,” said Duncan.

More paving will happen south of the new segment as added improvements like power pole removal happen.

