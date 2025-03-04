A Southern Colorado non-profit brings technology to a remote Kenyan village

MONUMENT — Imagine growing up in 2025, having never touched a computer, never clicked a mouse, and never even seen the internet.

That was the reality for children in one Kenyan village, until now. Thanks to Lalmba, a non-profit based in southern Colorado, digital literacy is making its way to a remote community.

Lalmba has been working in Kenya since 1984, providing healthcare and education. Their newest initiative, the Matoso Education and Empowerment Center, introduces something new, technology.

“We bought five computers to start, and just this week, three of them got set up in the old library that we have there," said Rob Andzik, Chairman of the Board for Lalmba Association. "The kids who were there at the time we brought the computers in ran out to tell the rest of the community. It was a crowd coming to see these little computers.”

Packed with eager children, many of whom had never used a computer before, the library quickly became a hub of learning.

“We brought some of the kids from our children's home there over. Many of them hadn't used computers before, and within about an hour, they were moving the mouse around. They were navigating the desktop,” explained Andzik.

Within minutes, they were exploring the following:



encyclopedias

Kenya’s school curriculum

engaging in educational games like Tux Math

memory card challenges

The excitement, however, is not limited to children. Adults are also showing up, eager to learn.

“In our current library, adults come just to read the newspaper, it’s the only place they can find job listings. But now, with these computers, they can learn new skills, apply for jobs, even start businesses,” said Andzik.

For many people in this community, it is a first glimpse into endless possibilities.

“The hope is that we teach them some of those skills, and they're able to leverage those skills in their businesses and in their lives,” noted Andzik.

Lalmba has seen firsthand how access to technology can change lives, especially in remote areas.

“These are remote communities. They're people that the international spotlight never shines on. They’re communities that just are never seen. And that's the places Lalmba works. And to me, that's touching,” said Andzik.

The nonprofit’s goal now is to expand the following:



more computers

more books

internet access through Starlink

When Lalmba’s team returns for their annual fundraising walk in June, they will officially open the Matoso Education and Empowerment Center, ensuring long-term access to digital resources.

“We support a little over 1,300 kids. With that in mind, we are now moving into the phase of getting computers, books, and furniture,” said Andzik. “For that matter, the Education Center is going to be focused on digital literacy and supporting the community."

To learn more about the non-profit, visit Lalmba's website.

