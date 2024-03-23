A small group gathers every Saturday morning to learn Russian

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Russian language group in Colorado Springs gathers every Saturday at a library in northern Colorado Springs to practice their Russian and learn more about Russian culture.

“It's a pretty big climb, a big hill to climb, to learn Russian from scratch,” Tom Hall said.

Tom Hall is a member of the Colorado Springs Russian language group and helps schedule the group's meet ups.

“I thought, I need to do something to keep my brain active when I retired. So one of the things I learned was that learning a second language is good,” Hall said.

Hall read that Latin and Russian were good languages to learn so he chose to sign up for Russian language classes. He joined the group at the library nearly three years ago.

“It's going pretty slow, but it's very interesting,” Hall said.

Every Saturday morning the group meets at a local library in Colorado Springs.

“We do different things. Sometimes we will watch a Russian language movie on the big screen and sometimes we'll put subtitles on and sometimes we won't, depending who's there,” Hall said.

He said one of their members will sometimes bring a guitar to their meetings. The group will sing Russian songs to practice pronunciation.

“If there's a refrain that's repeated several times, I can start to pick it up,” Hall said.

Hall said other times they learn about Russian culture, talk about the country's history and holidays.

“We have people who are still learning the alphabet, the Cyrillic alphabet, and then we have people like Svetlana who are native Russians,” Hall said.

One of the members, Svetlana, is from Moscow. Hall said it helps to learn the language from native speakers.

Hall said anyone interested is welcome to join or sit in on their meetings. They can find more information on the meetup website.

___

