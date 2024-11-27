Safe way to drive across Colorado Springs this winter, how one non-profit is providing a live changing service

COLORADO SPRINGS — The incoming winter storm can make road conditions dangerous for driving, particularly for seniors and people with limited mobility.

Envida is a non-profit organization in Colorado Springs that provides safe transportation to seniors and individuals who have a disability.

The CEO of Envida, Gail Nehls, said they currently have 25 drivers and give nearly 40,000 rides each year.

“I think of people who were born with cognitive disabilities that can't drive, but they still want to enjoy life to their fullest, so we provide that,” Nehls said.

Nehls said being an Envida driver entails a lot more than just operating a vehicle.

“There's a lot of skill involved with getting in and out of the vehicle, supporting that person, arm in arm, into a medical facility, helping them with a couple bags of groceries onto the vehicle again, how they interact is important, their compassion, their empathy, their sensitivity to someone with disabilities, so that they're all everyone is treated with respect,” Nehls said.

She said their employees are well trained and compassionate.

“Also the safety of a vehicle on a road, making sure we stop at stop lights, even though some other people don't want to stop lights and how that impacts our community. I'm really proud of the drivers and what they do,” Nehls said.

Rebecca Webb is a lead driver trainer at Envida.

“I honestly had no idea what I was getting myself into when I signed up for this job,” Webb said. “I thought, 'Okay, I'm just gonna drive a little minivan and take people to the doctor.'”

Eleanor Sheahan

But after three years of driving for the non-profit Envida, Webb realized her job in transportation is actually transforming lives.

“Yeah I love my job,” Webb said.

Envida serves people in El Paso and Teller County.

“A lot of people think transportation is only for the older adults, but frankly, there's a lot of people in our community that don't have access to transportation,” Nehls said. “They can't drive themselves, they don't have the money for a wheelchair accessible vehicle, and so we support them in their daily lives.”

Nehls said the non-profit has been around for 50 plus years and just recently rebranded.

“About six years ago, we rebranded, became Envida, together in life. To embody a more positive view of people that experience difficulties navigating what would be considered our normal lives in transportation,” Nehls said.

Drivers like Webb give rides to seniors and people with physical and cognitive disabilities.

“We also support people with behavioral health issues that don't have access to a license to get to the support groups they need and to the work that they need to do,” Nehls said.

Nehls said Envida provides access to transportation and independence for many people in the Colorado Springs community.

“I think because we all can imagine, if we were homebound, what it would be like to get out of that house when you can't drive. We're relying on others, and it's just nice to know that we have trained people that know how to get them from A to B safely so they can experience life in a more full way,” Nehls said.

No matter the temperature, Webb helps her passengers get to their medical appointments.

“We are a door through door service. I try to get them in and out as quickly as possible when it's cold. So (as) soon as I get them loaded up in the vehicle, I shut the lift doors and lock the cold air out and get them ready to go where they need to go,” Webb said.

She drives people to dialysis, work programs, the grocery store, social programs, and school.

“You definitely have to be careful when it's icy or there's a lot of snow, I'm constantly left, right, left, right. Checking my mirrors, I want to see what's going on around me at all times,” Webb said.

One of her riders is Scotty. Webb has been driving Scotty to work for almost three years.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I am your favorite driver, right Scotty,” Webb said.

“You got it,” Soctty said.

He said he enjoys when Webb drives him to work.

“I think it is pretty good. I think Rebecca is fun messing with me and calls me Scarlette,” Scotty said.

Scotty and Webb laugh a lot, tell jokes and have even come up with nicknames for each other. Webb said getting to know her passengers is the best part of her job.

“You get to know their lives, for a lot of them you are their excitement for the day like you get to get them out of their house, and see the world and go see people,” Webb said.

Her bus is equipped for two wheelchairs and six passengers, or it can fit one wheelchair and eight passengers.

“It can accommodate everyone. My bus is great because it's roomy,” Webb said.

It is accessible for all passengers who would like a safe ride across Colorado Springs this winter.

“Our transportation does a lot with people with physical disabilities. So we do help people with wheelchairs lift assistance. Many of our vehicles have lift assistance to help people with wheelchairs get in the bus and go to appointments,” Nehls said.

In addition to transportation, Envida also provides home care.

Nehls said they are always looking for more drivers.

“So please check our website and we'd love to hire some more drivers so we can serve more people,” Nehls said.

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.