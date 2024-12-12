A Pueblo man receives fake calls from a spoof caller ID showing KOAA TV

PUEBLO — One man in Pueblo said he has received more than 100 fake calls so far this year. His story serves as a warning to other people.

If you're shopping online for the holidays, you want to be careful what personal information you give away. The Federal Communications Center (FCC) said particularly during the holidays, fake calls and false texts rise because more people are giving out their personal information online.

“It's unusual. You know, I've never had to deal with this kind of stuff before and it seems to be getting worse year by year,” said Carl Dazzio.

Dazzio lives in Pueblo County. He said his landline continuously rings with fake calls and spoofers on the other line.

“Well, I've been getting a series of spoof calls, unsolicited calls,” said Dazzio.

Early Tuesday morning, Dazzio received another one of these calls.

“The calls that we've gotten recently, KOAA TV was in the caller ID, so I called the number back, and I was informed that the number was not valid,” said Dazzio.

Confused by this, Dazzio decided to call the KOAA News5 newsroom to inform us.

“So, I thought I'd call the station and then let you guys know that someone's using your name to make these kinds of calls,” said Dazzio.

Dazzio said in the past year, he has received hundreds of these fake calls. He said the calls have become more frequent this month.

During the interview about this issue with News5, Dazzio’s landline rang.

“I don't know. I think that is probably a spam call,” said Dazzio. “I missed the call, and see, it does not give the number for a call back."

The FCC refers to this as caller ID spoofing. It's when a caller deliberately shows a false name on your phone call in order to disguise their identity. Most of the time they are trying to get your personal information, sell you something, or ask you for money.

The call can often appear as though it’s coming from a local number like a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.

One of the callers asked Dazzio about his health.

"One call I got, they asked me if I was diabetic, and fortunately, I'm not, so I happened to say no, and later found out through my exploration that... was a good thing to do, because you're not supposed to say yes,” said Dazzio.

Dazzio said he has done a lot of research about fake calls and caller ID spoofing. He has registered his phone number with both the nation wide and state of Colorado for a no call list, hoping that will limit the number of unwanted calls he receives.

According to the FCC website, the best thing to do in these caller situations is to not answer or hang up. Never give out personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers, or passwords and report unexpected suspicious calls. People can also file a complaint online with the FCC.

“Now I'm trying to block as many numbers as I can that call that I don't recognize,” said Dazzio.

Dazzio said he avoids answering the phone and would prefer to not have one.

“Particularly people in my age group, you're kind of trusting and not used to all this high tech stuff. It's just a little perplexing, and people can take advantage of you pretty easily without you even knowing about it,” said Dazzio.

His advice to others going through a similar situation is to use caution and register their number with the state.

“If you're unsure of a call, I would say, don't answer it. Let her go to the answering machine. And if it's a viable call, they should leave a message,” said Dazzio.

