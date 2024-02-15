A proposed bill would make it illegal in Colorado to hold your phone and make a call when driving

COLORADO SPRINGS — Distracted driving is a deadly problem in Colorado. Now, two state Senators are working to change the law with the goal of saving lives.

Currently, adult drivers in Colorado can legally talk on their phones and hold them while driving, but a proposed bill would make this illegal, forcing people to put the phone down and use hands-free instead.

As it stands, under Colorado law, teenagers are not allowed to be on their phones at all when they get behind the wheel. It is illegal for adults to text and drive, but they are allowed to make phone calls.

News5 spoke to drivers in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

"I'll typically throw it on speaker," Connor Dockins said. While another driver said, "I try not to answer my phone, I just let it ring."

Dockins said when he is driving or at a stop light he notices that many people use their phones while driving.

"I am guilty of it," Dockins said.

Peiper Thomas is a student at College College. She said, "the majority of our lives are lived on our phones so I know my friends do it."

Colorado Senator Rhonda Fields introduced a bill that would make it illegal for anyone to use a phone while driving, unless you're using a hands-free option.

Ava Coccaro is also a student at Colorado College. She said using a hand-free option like Bluetooth or speakerphone is a safer way to drive and use the phone.

"I mean I think the hand-free thing is a good option for a lot of people, but I know some cars don't have that," Coccaro said.

According to CDOT, there were 716 traffic deaths in Colorado in 2023, which is a 6% decrease in fatalities on Colorado roadways compared to 2022.

"It seems like everyday there is someone that is swerving into my lane that is one the phone so it has definitely been an increase with all the people moving here,” Dockins said.

While drivers say distracted driving is a problem, not everyone is convinced that this bill would help.

“It's one of those things where I feel like if you're not directly around the vicinity of a cop it's not gonna really make much of a difference. It seems like one of those things where it might be a little less distracting. You know I have my phone on speaker versus texting and what not but it's hazardous either way,” Dockins said.

Coccaro has doubts on how the law would be enforced.

"I think people would continue to do it anyway because it's like speeding, it's illegal but everyone still does it anyway,” Coccaro said.

Senator Rhonda Fields said the bill is about changing behaviors and being more mindful. She said it might take time for it to be effective but she wants to set a better example for future generations.

"We want the streets to be as safe as possible," Dockins said.

Under the proposed bill drivers would have to pay a fine and lose points on their driver's license if they are convicted of breaking the law. There are a few exceptions like reporting an emergency to the police.

The bill unanimously passed out of the Senate Transportation And Energy Committee. Fields said the Senate’s Appropriations Committee has to approve it before it can be addressed at the full Senate.

