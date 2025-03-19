A plan is being put together to help with a food desert on Pueblo's east side

PUEBLO — A plan is in the works to turn an elementary school on the east side of Pueblo into a grocery store.
The area is considered a "food desert," which means there are few grocery stores nearby.
The non-profit Rocky Mountain "SAR" (RMSER) is teaming up with other community groups to make the old Spann Elementary on the east side of Pueblo into a grocery store.
The community-based organization received a $150,000 planning grant from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative. It will also house a community center, gym, and a greenhouse.
"The community needs it, the community wants it, the community deserves it," said Perdita Butler, a farmer. "Food is a baseline need and it should be high quality. Food is medicine."
The organization hopes to have a final plan for the grocery store by the end of the year. It plans to have public meetings to discuss this project. News5 will let you know when that happens.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol
In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.
