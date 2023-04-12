A person was hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A pedestrian is in the hospital after he was hit by a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening along Michigan Ave. between Chelton Rd. and University Dr. north of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the person is in the hospital, their condition is unknown at the time. There is no word on what caused the crash.

News5 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

