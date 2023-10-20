A peaceful rally was held in Colorado Springs to show support for Israel

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than fifty people gathered at Acacia Park, in downtown Colorado Springs for a "Stand with Israel” rally.

On Thursday afternoon many people from local synagogues participated in a peaceful rally to show their support for Israel.

Daniel Pitrone was one of the rally's event organizers. He said the goal is to educate the community about the violence taking place in Israel, give the community a chance to participate in supporting Israel and to show support for Israel and the jewish community worldwide.

“It is to give the community an outlet. I feel like a lot of people are sitting at home watching their TVs and they are upset and frustrated. They want to be able to do something,” Pitrone said.

Many people a part of the Colorado Springs Jewish community held signs with messages calling for more love and justice. Several Rabbi’s from local synagogues gave impactful speeches, sang songs, and led heartfelt prayers.

One of the people who came to express their support for Israel was Yariv Ben-Naim.

“We are one people and we are Americans who support the country of Israel. We are Jewish and we have family who live in Israel,” Ben-Naim said.

Yariv Ben-Naim said he has been in contact with his family currently living in Israel.

“They have some kids who are serving in the Israeli military, but everyone is safe, which is good,” Ben-Naim said.

Yariv's family is not alone. Many of the people at the Stand with Israel rally said they know people who have been impacted by the violence.

“I have two brothers in law who are in the IDF. They are sitting on the border of Gaza right now. They are just waiting for their orders to go in, they are training and getting ready to go in,” Pitrone said.

Miri Kornfeld with the organization Stand with Us gave a speech at the rally. She said Israel has a special place in her heart.

“Israel has always been a place near and dear to my heart. I lived there for a little bit, I studied there for a little bit, I speak Hebrew, it is a place that will always have a big place in my heart,” Kornfeld said.

Kornfeld said it has been a difficult two weeks.

“We have been calling all of our friends in Israel to make sure they are alive,” Kornfeld said. “Every Jewish person in the world right now is not okay,” Kornfeld said.

Rabbi Jay Sherwood with Temple Shalom and Boaz Vituk with Chabad of Colorado Springs Jewish Community spoke at the rally.

Some of the participants flew the American flag alongside the Israel flag to show solidarity.

This all took place at the same time President Biden addressed the nation.

On Thursday President Biden called on congress to give billions of dollars in aid to some of our international partners, including Israel.

“The U.S. should set up humanitarian stations in Israel, they should be bringing wounded Palestinians out of Gaza and treating them there, they should be giving humanitarian aid in a way that wont allow Hamas to grow or expand in any shape or form,” Pitrone said.

Kornfeld said America has stood by Israel in the past.

“America needs to continue to stand strong with Israel in anyway possible to make sure it has the resources it needs to defend itself,” Kornfeld said

One of Kornfeld’s messages to the people at the rally was to never give up.

“Stay strong and never ever lose hope, the people of Israel live,” Kornfeld said.

The Colorado Springs Police were at Acacia Park on Thursday for safety.

One woman at the rally told News5, some people were scared to attend the event.

Pitrone said he was pleased with how many people came out to the rally to show support.

