A new program makes parking in Downtown Colorado Springs less of a hassle

COLORADO SPRINGS — It will soon be easier and more convenient to park in Downtown Colorado Springs. It's a part of the city's new pilot program with the Downtown Partnership to enhance people's experiences during the holiday season.

Parking in the spots Downtown is going to cost you a coin or two, but Allison and Isabella Ashley came prepared.

“It's not the worst, but definitely shorter hours would be super nice,” said Isabella Ashley.

Currently, people have to pay to park from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. This holiday season, metered parking will be shortened to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“If the time were shorter, I feel like I would spend more time Downtown. Also, like in the shops and around like, what's actually happening in Colorado Springs,” said Allison Ashley.

This saves people from having to pay one hour in the morning and two more hours in the evening. Parking will also be free in city-owned garages and lots on Sundays.

KOAA News5

“I think that's great. Yeah, get more people down here. I can say that, yeah, sometimes I'm like, ah, I don't want to pay to park, so I do steer clear,” said Marcus Molinari, who has lived in Colorado Springs for over 20 years. “I'm just trying to steer clear of the tickets. I've gotten one ticket, and I think it's like 35 bucks.”

Separate from parking hours, the city also wants to help clean up the area.

Eleanor Sheahan

“I mean, looking around right now, it looks pretty clean,” said Isabella Ashley.

“Overall, it's pretty clean,” said Molinari.

“I think that, like coming Downtown, it does feel relatively really clean,” said Allison Ashley.

While some people said Downtown already looks clean, the City’s Neighborhood Services team will conduct early-morning cleanups in front of businesses Downtown.

“I obviously know there's parts that, like, probably could have more care and attention... and so that would always be interesting to see. Like, how that... can even, like, make it more clean or beautiful,” said Allison Ashley.

Allison Ashley said she hopes these changes will encourage people to come downtown for the holidays.

“Holiday Season down here is so pretty because, like, you know, the lights and stuff, and then the skating rink that comes up. I love that aspect of coming Downtown, of like, it's just gorgeous to come down here for that and then the skating rink is super fun. So it's definitely worth it. I think coming down here and putting the care like you're saying into it,” said Isabella Ashley.

The new pay to park hours go into effect Friday in both Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado CIty.

In addition to parking and clean up efforts, the program is also focusing on security, homelessness response, and supporting business. The police department's Downtown area response team will be deploying more resources, especially in the early morning hours.

Tara Schutz has been working at The Terra Verde Boutique Downtown for five years. She said this will be great for business.

“I would love that, I think it would make people feel safe and just to know that they are around and I know that always makes me feel better when they are, so yeah I love that idea,” said Schutz.

The City's Economic Development Team will be conducting business walks to connect with local business owners. Schutz said it's been great working with the Downtown Partnership.

"Oh, we love them so much. They always check on us to make sure we're doing okay, and it's just nice to know that they're there and there are so many great stores here and small businesses, as I said, very important, I believe, to keep the community thriving,” Schutz said.

The city will also work with nonprofits to help conduct additional street outreach and case management for individuals experiencing homelessness Downtown. The program will run at least through the end of 2024.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.