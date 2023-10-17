A new mural in downtown Colorado Springs honors Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new mural is making its debut in downtown Colorado Springs this week. The mural is located on Pikes Peak Ave. between Cascade Ave. and Tejon St.

"Someone had said, 'Hey someone should do a mural for Gannon.' So, I commented with a little GIF like 'Hey I'll do it,' and just went from there," said PAES 164, the artist of the mural. "They hunted around town, found the right wall, got some funding for paint, I donated my time and totally jumped on it for sure."

The painting honors Gannon Stauch, who was killed in 2020 by his stepmom, Letecia Stauch. Gannon Stauch was reported missing back in Jan. 2020 from his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. A few months later, his remains were found in a suitcase on the side of a Florida road.

Letecia Stauch was found guilty in the death of her stepson back in May. She is currently serving a life sentence for this crime.

Community members gave both their time and money to complete the mural. A local artist told News5 that he found the call to make a mural in a local Facebook group called "Justice for Gannon."

"You know, to do this type of mural with a positive quote and a really good bright picture of him, ...maybe it will make people feel good..." said PAES 164.

The mural to honor the 11-year-old was completed Monday.

