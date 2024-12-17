A national law firm is suing McDonald's and Taylor Farms following E.coli outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Morgan & Morgan, a national law firm, has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's and Taylor Farms Colorado following the E.coli outbreak in October.

According to the law firm, 29-year-old Geovanna Zambrano, and her 10-year-old daughter, allegedly contracted E.coli after eating McDonald's Quarter Pounders from a Colorado Springs location.

Zambrano bought two Double Quarter-Pounders on October 17, and the next day she and her daughter were allegedly showing classic symptoms of E.coli.

They were both admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis.

The lawsuit claims "liability, negligence, and breach of implied warranties" against both McDonald's and Taylor Farms Colorado.

Morgan & Morgan released this statement:

“The most basic duty of the companies that grow, package, cook and prepare our food is to not make us sick."



“We allege that McDonald’s, which touts itself as the world’s largest fast-food chain, has failed to meet that baseline expectation. Ms. Zambrano and her young child are dealing with the consequences of the alleged negligence of McDonald’s and Taylor Farms, which include not only their acute digestive symptoms but the potential to develop long-term health issues. We will fight on behalf of our clients to hold McDonald’s and Taylor Farms accountable for their alleged failures to prevent this E. coli outbreak, and to change their behavior and policies to ensure this never happens again.” Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Aaron Clite

We have reached out to the corporate media team for McDonald's for comment about the lawsuit and are awaiting a response.





