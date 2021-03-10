A lot of snow likely for the weekend, but how much is a lot?

EL PASO COUNTY — There are some big numbers being tossed around a snow event heading into Colorado over the weekend.

"There's been a ton of buzz about this thing online, on social media, just word of mouth: Are we going to get 5 feet?" said News5 Meteorologist Sam Schreier.

Colorado Springs' highest total on record is about 27 inches and that was over two days.

"Is it going to be the worst thing we've ever seen, the answer is no," said Schreier. The more likely scenario is one to two feet of snow.

The suggestion of possible record-breaking numbers is based on very early forecast models. The models are using limited information with the developing storm still over the ocean.

"We have to wait until Wednesday, especially into Thursday,” said Schreier. “We'll start feeding the models better data. They'll start to give us better information.” Moving onto land and the Rocky Mountains typically impacts storm patterns.

Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is also watching and waiting for more information on the storm. "Probably Thursday we'll have a good idea of what's coming in," said Reid.

Reid says snow totals can be far short of record numbers and still cause a threat to people. "I always want to express or tell people be prepared, always be prepared. The weather changes here pretty quickly."

