A look at people experiencing homelessness in Pueblo and El Paso Counties

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Here's a look at the number of people experiencing homelessness in Pueblo and El Paso counties, according to their Point In Time (PIT) surveys.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Pueblo County has increased by 75% percent in the last few years. The county does a PIT survey on homelessness every other year.

It found that in 2021, 204 people in the county were experiencing homelessness. Fast forward two years to 2023, that number jumped to 359 people.

A look at the homelessness problem in Pueblo

There are more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in El Paso County, according to the results of this year's PIT count.

A total of 1,146 people were experiencing homelessness when the count was done in January, which is 156 fewer people than the year before. Of those people, 259 were considered unsheltered, which is down by 115 people from the year before.

The remaining 887 people were sleeping in shelters or transitional housing.

Notably, the count included 149 families made up of 451 people who were considered to be experiencing homelessness, which is an increase of 12% from 2023.

This year's PIT survey shows fewer local people experiencing homelessness

