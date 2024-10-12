A look at immigration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the topics central to the 2024 presidential election is immigration. We wanted to see how Colorado Springs is handling the issue.

If you have watched my reporting, you may notice my accent. I was born and raised in South Korea. I came to the beautiful state of Colorado in 2011 as an international student to pursue my American dream as a journalist.

Why am I sharing this story with you? For some, immigration may be a polarizing topic. But for me, it's personal.

Now, this story is not about politics. As an immigrant and a journalist, let me show you a picture of immigration in Colorado Springs.

Eric Pavri is a local immigration attorney who has seen immigration in Colorado Springs for over a decade.

"The level of immigration and immigrants coming to Colorado Springs has been pretty steady and consistent," said Pavri.

He says Colorado Springs is a city with many military families.

"Especially with all of our military bases, we get a lot of military spouses," said Pavri. "We have a lot of thriving economy."

The city is growing fast. Pavri says contractors are also seeking immigration.

"There's a lot of work… in construction… and maintaining all those homes and roofing," said Pavri. "That's what mostly has been drawing immigrants here."

It depends on each immigration status, but getting citizenship takes not several months, but years.

"For example, if you are a victim of crimes, you apply (for) what's known as a visa to help police and prosecutors," said Pavri. "It's going to take you about 12 to 13 years to get legal status. You are looking at about 20 years in total."

News5 and I will continue to cover this topic as the 2024 presidential election unfolds.

