A local teen wins the national My Senior Reel video competition

COLORADO — A local Colorado teen named Matthew Boden was announced as one of the five lucky scholarship winners out of the other 108 video submissions across the country.

He won as part of the national K-12 "My Senior Reel" video competition.

Boden was a recent graduate from theDestinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODAC), which is an online K-12-powered public school.

In the video, he addressed how attending an online K-12 school best set him up to succeed in the future.

When asked how attending an online K-12 school helped set him up for the future he says, "From concurrent enrollment classes to flexibility to getting my work done any time of the day, I would not be where I am today had I not attended this school."

Video submission requirements:



The video entries must have two versions: one is an edited version that is a minimum of 15 seconds in length and the other can be no longer than one-minute in length.

The video entries must be in .mp4 format or .mov format.

All video entries must answer 2-3 of the following topics listed on the video competition website: https://enrichment.k12.com/my-senior-reel/

Video judging criteria:



Creativity (50%), where judges will assess the innovative ideas, storytelling techniques, and unique presentation styles utilized in the video.

Authenticity (25%), where judges will evaluate the originality and sincerity of the response to the chosen prompt, and emphasis is placed upon the subject's genuine expression of thoughts, feelings, and expressions conveyed throughout the video.

Technical proficiency (25%), where judges assess the technical execution of the video, based on factors such as the video's quality, clarity, coherence, and overall professionalism.

What does Matthew hope to achieve after winning this video competition?



As a recent graduate from the CODAC K-12 online school, Matthew has his sights set on attending the Savannah College of Art and Design to pursue his passion for film.

Where there he hopes this scholarship will help him support his education.

As well as help him achieve his dreams in the film industry.

Background on the My Senior Reel Competition:



The My Reel video competition is for all seniors who attend a K12 school.

Through this competition, 5 student winners are awarded $1,000 scholarships in order to help them further their education or help them pursue their future endeavors.

The goal of the competition is to encourage students to share their online school experiences through creative video submissions.

Where then students can discuss topics such as their online school’s contribution to their success, favorite classes, and senior memories.

For more information about the contest contact: Virginia Chavez, Media Relations

415 939 8318

To watch Matthew Boden's winning video:



