A local group in Pueblo is voicing their concerns about Medicaid

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants their congressman to hear their concerns about Medicaid.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees held a protest outside Congressman Jeff Hurd's Pueblo office on Wednesday.

The group says he has not met with them yet to discuss his plans for the future of Medicaid.

"If Hurd is worried about working people and he is walking our direction, we'd be glad to walk with him, but we cannot walk with him if he won't talk with us, so he needs to meet with us." Betty Spinuzzi, AFSCME Member

Earlier this year. Congressman Hurd signed a letter to U.S. House leaders urging them not to cut Medicaid.

We reached out to his office about today's protest, and his spokesperson tells us that Hurd still opposes medicaid cuts, and he wants to protect rural healthcare.

The spokesperson also says people are always welcome to schedule an appointment with Hurd or his staff.





