"A huge improvement,” Fixing drainage dips along Eastbound Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers and neighbors are concerned about the dangers on a busy road in Colorado Springs. They said the drainage openings on East Platte Avenue between Prospect and Cedar Streets are dangerous for drivers.

Colorado Springs Public Works took steps to make sure everyone was safe.

A few neighbors who live along East Platte Avenue used to call the drain opening at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Prospect Street "the deathly dip". They voiced their concerns to News5 and the city saying something needed to be done.

This summer their call for help has been answered.

The city took action to make E Platte Avenue less bumpy.

The city's solution is patches of asphalt. Five patches were placed in and out of drain openings on Eastbound Platte Avenue. This includes the intersections of Prospect Street, Institute Street, Arcadia Street, Cedar Street And Custer Avenue. One resident on Platte Avenue said she has not heard any smashing noises or car accidents since the patches have been placed.

Corey Farkas, the Operations and Maintenance Division Manager for the City of Colorado Springs said a contractor performed dig out and patch work in late spring/early summer on the road.

He said the dips were so big to begin with because of flooding.

“There were localized flooding issues that were addressed when we performed pre-overlay concrete and paving operations. During paving, the contractor will contour the roadway to get water into the inlet structures. This can cause “dips” in the roadway, by design. The patching was completed to soften these “dips” while continuing to channel surface water to the inlet structures,” Farkas said.

According to Farkas, the city has no future plans for additional patching in this area.

“This roadway is in a preventative maintenance cycle, so it will receive the appropriate maintenance treatment (crack seal, chip seal, etc.) at the correct time, based on the needs of the roadway,” Farkas said.

__





Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs preparing for its first concert Friday The new Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs opens up for its first major concert at the end of this week. Ford Amphitheater hosts a soft open before Friday's opener

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.