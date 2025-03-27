A group that helps the Pueblo Police Department shows the impact they've made

PUEBLO — A group that helps the Pueblo Police Department with things like welfare checks, suicide calls, and trespassing calls is showing the impact it has made.

Health Solutions started its outreach services team a year and a half ago with the Pueblo Police Department to assist during low-level emergencies.

The three person team has helped with more than 1,000 calls in that time.

"I am in awe every day of what the team is doing, and it is a great feeling," said Richelle Brown, S.O.S. Supervisor. "I've been in the field for over 20 years and I'm still somebody who is out there wanting to make a difference in the world."

Health Solutions also helped the Pueblo Police Department through its crisis intervention team, which helps with high-level emergency calls.

___





Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break Wednesday marks the halfway mark of Spring Break for many families in the Colorado Springs area. If you're running out of ideas when it comes to what to do to keep your kids busy, consider checking the website of Visit Colorado Springs! Things to do with your kids in Colorado Springs on Spring Break

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.