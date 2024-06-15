A first⎯trail overpass opens in North Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are a lot of hikers and mountain bikers in Colorado Springs trying out the new extension to the Ladders Trail in north Cheyenne Canon.

“Well built. Kudos to the trail builders getting us off Gold Camp Road,” said a group of mountain bikers who just finished the trail.

They like that the trail adds new single track in the canyon and that the trail is a connection to other popular trails.

It is also a route away from vehicles on Lower Gold Camp Road.

“Really improving that pedestrian safety, so we can move that recreational traffic off of the road,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Senior Landscape Architect, David Deitemeyer.

Then there is a feature causing one biker to yell, “this is epic.”

It is an overpass with the Ladders Trail going underneath and the downhill Captain Morgan’s mountain bike trail on top.

“A double black mountain bike only trail,” Deitemeyer.

It allows trails with two different purposes to cross without colliding.

“That grade separation reduces conflict, improves the safety of the use but it also creates a technical trail feature for that mountain bike trail,” said Deitemeyer.

The feature is a drop from the bridge requiring airtime for the downhill cyclists.

“You want to really ensure that your skill set is up to par,” said Deitemeyer.

___





