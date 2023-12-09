A fire that displaced dozens in Colorado Springs was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined the cause of the Quail Cove Apartment complex that displaced dozens on Friday, December 1st.

According to CSFD, 10 units at the complex were impacted by the flames that began to spread in the early morning hours. Everyone inside the building was able to make it to safety.

In a news release sent out on Friday, the department announced that the fire was accidental but caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

According to the public information officer with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Ashley Franco, the fire department got the call for the structure fire at 1:17 am.

“Engine 4 arrived at 1:23, arrived to heavy fire at this apartment building behind me,” Franco said following the fire.

She said one resident with minor injuries was treated for burns and released at the scene.

“We do have about thirty people displaced along with several pets,” Franco said at the scene.

The firefighters saved a cat that was stuck in the building for hours.

The fire department said as soon as you hear a smoke alarm, to get out of the building as soon as possible and not try to grab items.

“People aren't replaceable, belongings are,” Franco said on the morning of the fire.

It took 54 firefighters about three hours to get it under control. The American Red Cross was offering support to families.