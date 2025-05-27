A day at the market: vendors open season at Black Forest farmer's market

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — From local produce and food to animals and knife sharpening, the opening weekend of Black Forest's farmer's market had a little bit of everything.

Erik Newsholme of Erik the Blade Sharpener brings his craft to Black Forest every year.

“I’m a rarity because of being a second generation sharpener," he said.

One of the original vendors at Black Forest’s market, Newsholme said there’s a need for more sharpeners in southern Colorado. He added his durable equipment saves him money and that market-goers can save too if they get their sharp objects touched up.

“They're all dull," said Newsholme. "That makes them dangerous, and you're wasting money and you're wasting time because... you can't get the proper cut and the amount of the good stuff.”

From household items to items you can wear, Mandy Devencenty started her boutique business five years ago.

“I’m kind of inspired by colors," she said. “I go by what I find aesthetically pleasing.”

Devencenty buys her supplies like leather from small businesses and says the main place where prices have gone up is with shipping.

“I try to, if I can, buy as many things from the same person as possible," she said.

Devencenty has decided to bulk buy supplies more to avoid higher costs.

“Other folks, when they're making candles or soaps, things only last so long. So, I mean, my metal and leather can just sit there," she said.

In speaking with soap maker Karen Clauss, the biggest cost for her came from one of her biggest ingredients: olive oil.

“They had a real drought in the olive fields, along with a fungus. So I'm not using olive oil currently," said Clauss.

Her solution: a substitute substance.

“I found that high oleic sunflower oil actually is pretty close to up olive oil," she said. “The olive oil was 40% of my formula, and it doubled in price. That, to me, is not sustainable.”

The Farmer's Market in Black Forest runs through October 11, starting every Saturday at 9 a.m.

