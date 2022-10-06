Watch Now
A crash last night in Pueblo West left a 17-year-old dead

A crash last night near Cedar Ridge Elementary in Pueblo West claimed the life of Christopher Cole Compton
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 18:51:49-04

PUEBLO WEST — A two-vehicle accident last night in Pueblo West claimed the life of 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenida del Oro near Cedar Ridge Elementary.

A 17-year-old driver was ejected from one of the vehicles, and died on scene due to his injuries, according to a Coroner investigator. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office today identified the man as Pueblo West resident Christopher Cole Compton.

