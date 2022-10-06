A crash last night in Pueblo West left a 17-year-old dead

PUEBLO WEST — A two-vehicle accident last night in Pueblo West claimed the life of 17-year-old Christopher Cole Compton, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Avenida del Oro near Cedar Ridge Elementary.

A 17-year-old driver was ejected from one of the vehicles, and died on scene due to his injuries, according to a Coroner investigator. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office today identified the man as Pueblo West resident Christopher Cole Compton.

Deputies investigating fatal traffic accident Wed. that claimed the life of Pueblo West teenager. The accident occurred at Avenida del Oro & Camino Pablo. Two vehicles involved. 17yr old driver of one was ejected and died at the scene. For more click https://t.co/XRFxMIUGuF pic.twitter.com/JqARCwkAH1 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 6, 2022

Late on 10/5/2022, Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in the 1100 Block of Avenida del Oro in Pueblo West. He was pronounced at the scene by a Coroner Investigator. Autopsy is scheduled. His Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/8FKUFngt2e — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) October 6, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.