A Colorado Springs non-profit is determined to continue its food programs despite federal funding cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A food pantry in Colorado Springs says federal cuts are putting a financial strain on the nonprofit. The Executive Director of Food to Power, Patience Kabwasa, said the nonprofit will not get a nearly $350,000 grant this year from the EPA.

How will this impact families who rely on this resource for fresh food? Kabwasa said they will not cut any food resources, but they are scaling back education programs and pausing the youth summer internship.

Food to Power helps people get access to nutrition in Colorado Springs by using food as a vehicle to help people build power. The farm grows fruits and vegetables for the community, turns food waste into compost and offers free groceries once a week.

“It's one of the few places where we feel like we can get fresh produce for our family and stuff,” said Vangelia Perryman, who uses the no cost grocery program. “I can get twice as much here that I could at a grocery store.”

Perryman said this is the second season she has used the no cost grocery program. Every Tuesday, boxes of fresh produce and healthy food options are set out for people to pick up for free at Food to Power.

“Being able to come here and get extra things like milk or eggs, things that are really costly right now at the grocery store make such a significant impact for us,” said Perryman.

Perryman said her family struggles to pay for groceries so she comes to Food to Power for help.

Eleanor Sheahan

“We have a very minimal budget, we spend about $40 a week, and as far as we can extend that $40 is really important, so coming here just makes a huge difference,” said Perryman.

But to offer these resources costs money. Kabwasa said they received a $350,000 grant from the EPA for this year, but that grant has been canceled.

“With all of the, you know, policy changes that are happening in Washington, we were affected,” said Kabwasa.

She said the money would have been used to expand their composting, which generates the majority of the non-profit's revenue as well as limits food waste.

"More importantly, it would sequester some of the trash and divert it into purposeful, powerful compost that then feeds our soil and helps us to grow food,” said Kabwasa.

Kabwasa said the plan is to scale back their internships and education programs, but not to cut any food resources.

“So, this really provides a source that folks can get that fresh food in the community,” said Kabwasa.

The need for fresh food in southeast Colorado Springs continues to grow. Last year, they served 21,000 more people than the year before.

“It's just important for us to continue to think about who these programs affect, and what that means for all of our community, how important it is to make sure that kids are fed and that families have the ability to be able to put fresh food on the table and control their own diet,” said Kabwasa.

Despite the funding cuts, Kabwasa said the mission stays the same so parents like Perryman’s can feed their family.

“I think it helps all sorts of groups of people to extend whatever food budget they have, and especially you know, if they're really struggling considerably,” said Perryman.

To learn more about Food to Power or to make a donation, visit their website or Facebook page.

Eleanor Sheahan

Below is a list of food pantries in Colorado Springs, where they're located and when they're open:

Solid Rock Food Center, 3217 S. Academy Blvd., Mondays 12 pm - 2 pm, Tuesdays 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Chinook Center, 2551 Airport Rd. #107, Sundays 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Deerfield Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd., Drive-through 4th Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Pikes Peak United Way, 1205 Potter Dr., 1st & 3rd Thursday of the month, 11 a.m. until the food runs out

Sunny Side Market (PPUW), 1520 Verde Dr., Mondays & Thursdays, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., by appointment

Springs Food Pantry (Zeal Church), 755 Citadel Dr., 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Food to Power, 1090 S. Institute St., Tuesdays 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Charity’s Hope, 201 N. Chelton Rd., Wednesdays & Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More than Food Ministries, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd., Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

