A closer look at Pueblo's recent housing 'boom'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction crews are becoming a common sight along Pueblo Boulevard. City leaders and the heads of Pueblo Regional Building say there's been a recent uptick in residential development and business growth.

"Pueblo is really open for business," said Councilman Dennis Flores.

The western side of Pueblo is seeing particularly strong development activity, with several construction projects taking foot.

"Here on the western side of Pueblo, there's lots of opportunities," said Tim Marten, a builder.

Marten's Colorado Springs-based business ventured south to Pueblo for the first time, drawn by the influx of newcomers seeking homes.

"We feel there's a need here in Pueblo," said Marten.

This growth is backed by data from the city's latest economic dashboard released in May 2024.

The report shows increases in city GDP, home sales and tourism spending. Most notably, residential building permits skyrocketed in 2022, with those projects now becoming visible across the landscape.

Pueblo Regional Building Director Mark Guerrero confirmed this development surge extends beyond just housing.

"We're in an area that's not only this multi-family, but we have three fire stations going up, and our jail that's going up," said Guerrero.

"People in the state are recognizing now that Pueblo is open for business," said Councilman Flores. "We're right on the cusp, I think, of the real major explosion."

Despite this recent growth, Pueblo faces significant workforce development challenges. According to Councilman Flores, approximately 3,500 jobs need to be filled across various sectors from the police department to hospitals.

