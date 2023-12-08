A century of giving: Christmas Unlimited marks 100 years in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year is a 100-year milestone for the group Christmas Unlimited.

“Founded in 1923 here in Colorado Springs, [it’s] one of the oldest in the country, that actually is a nonprofit that gives away toys during the Christmas time,” said Christmas Unlimited, Executive Director, Mike Tapia.”

While Christmas Unlimited celebrates a century of service, this year they are also looking at helping a record number of families and their kids.

“Our goal this year is to give out toys to 9000 children in the Pikes Peak Region,” said Tapia.

Donations of toys and money make the giving possible.

No kids are allowed at the shop that is open only for the month of December.

“When I watch them shop, I can see how excited they are when they find the things that they want for their children,” said Linda Milicia who has been volunteering at Christmas Unlimited for 33 years.

This year it is also looking like more kids than ever will be served.

At the same time, donations are down and demand is up likely due to inflation.

“The other thing that we're seeing is pricing has gone up on pretty much everything,” said Tapia.

How to donate or volunteer is all explained on the Christmas Unlimited website.

Parents can also find out more about how to get help from Christmas Unlimited on the website or by calling 211.

It is a group with 100 years of experience making sure kids have gifts to open during the holidays.

“It's hard to believe that we have been around for 100 years. And so, I would hope that we could go 100 more and that we can keep doing this because there will always be families in need,” said Milicia, “We want to be there for them.”

____

