$750,000 and rising ⎯Bristol Brewing supporting community

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bristol Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is now in its 30th year.

Along with notoriety for innovative craft beer, the business has also built a reputation for giving back to the community.

“If you disagree with somebody, it's a lot easier to find common ground over a beer and a table. It's harder to hate somebody when you're face to face with them and you're having a beer,” said Owner, Mike Bristol.

Early in the company’s history, the local brand gained name recognition through support of fundraising events for local non-profits by offering up the latest custom brews.

“We had beer, but no cash,” said Bristol.

With more success, and cash, giving turned to brewing specialty brews and giving away the profits.

The first was a Pumpkin Ale for the non-profit Venetucci Farm, known for its pumpkin giveaway for kids and agriculture education programs.

Bristol made a big difference for the farm during the difficult Covid pandemic.

There are years where the Bristol Community Ales program and the Venetucci Pumpkin Ale were the only income that came in to support the farm," said Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation/Venetucci Farm, Executive Director, Samuel Clark.

There are now additional brews supporting the Smokebrush arts foundation and Friends of North Cheyenne Canon.

“We just kind of gravitated towards things that were dear to our hearts and people that we saw already doing really good things in our community,” said Bristol.

What is called a Giveback Pack is available every fall.

One brew at a time purchased by the community, year after year adds up to more than $750,000 of local support.

“Don't wait till you get successful. We didn't,” said Bristol, “I mean, if it's part of your DNA, if it's part of what you do, then you just need to work it in as you go. I mean, we've had bad years and we've still done this project. We've had good years and we've still done this project.”

