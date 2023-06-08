75-year milestone for the Pikes Peak Highway

COLORADO SPRINGS — 75 years ago today the City of Colorado Springs took over management of Pikes Peak America’s Mountain.

It was considered an investment in an important tourist attraction and an economic driver for the region.

Back in 1948 the cost of going up the mountain was just 50 cents.

Since then at lot has changed.

Roads are paved, a new entrance opened a few years back, and the updated 60-million-dollar summit house was completed just over a year ago.

The entrance fee is now $15 dollars for an individual.

The highway alone now welcomes between 500 and 600 thousand visitors a year.

“If you include what the Cog Railway brings to the summit, as well as the as well as hikers. We can see up to a million people on the summit every year,” said Pikes Peak America’s Mountain, Operations Administrator, Sandy Elliott.

Pikes Peak is considered one of the top tourist attractions contributing to Colorado’s important tourism economy.

