Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

75-year milestone for the Pikes Peak Highway

75 years ago today the city of Colorado Springs took over management of Pikes Peak America's Mountain. It was considered an investment in an important tourist attraction and economic driver for our region. Boy has that turned out to be true, our Bill Folsom with a closer look at the impact.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:48:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — 75 years ago today the City of Colorado Springs took over management of Pikes Peak America’s Mountain.

It was considered an investment in an important tourist attraction and an economic driver for the region.

Back in 1948 the cost of going up the mountain was just 50 cents.

Since then at lot has changed.

Roads are paved, a new entrance opened a few years back, and the updated 60-million-dollar summit house was completed just over a year ago.

The entrance fee is now $15 dollars for an individual.

The highway alone now welcomes between 500 and 600 thousand visitors a year.

“If you include what the Cog Railway brings to the summit, as well as the as well as hikers. We can see up to a million people on the summit every year,” said Pikes Peak America’s Mountain, Operations Administrator, Sandy Elliott.

Pikes Peak is considered one of the top tourist attractions contributing to Colorado’s important tourism economy.
__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing