COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As people are waking up Friday morning in Colorado Springs, police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

At about 12:20 a.m. on Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported that 72-year-old Richard Billingsly was missing. He was last seen Thursday night at 6 in the 3000 block of Reuben Dr., which is near Dublin Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard.

"He is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, 200lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes," police wrote on social media. "He was last seen wearing a Cleveland Browns T-shirt, blue jeans, possibly a Cleveland Indians Jacket, and tennis shoes."

Police consider him an at-risk adult.

If you have any information on his location, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.

Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns Brigadier General Linell Letendre has retired after leading the Air Force Academy's academic efforts since 2019. Her departure raises concerns as potential civilian faculty cuts loom, which critics say could impact the academy's academic standards and accreditation. The retirement ceremony highlighted Letendre's commitment to education, despite the controversy surrounding looming budget reductions. Air Force Academy Dean of Faculty Brig. General Linell Letendre Retires Amid Faculty Cuts Concerns

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.