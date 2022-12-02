7 Colorado Springs residents indicted on federal grand jury charges

The Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office announced that seven Colorado Springs residents were indicted on drug and weapons charges Friday.

Below is a list of the names, ages and charges those who are indicted are facing:



Leonard Singleton, 44

Jaime Sanchez, 39

Gabriel Sanchez, 36

Jose Baeza, 39

Stephanie Barker, 38

Leanne Wilson, 25

Augustine Gallegos, 36

The charges followed a 10-month federal investigation centered on drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. All defendants in the case are also accused of allegedly looking to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

One of the suspects Gabriel Sanchez has not yet been arrested and is considered a fugitive.

“The success of this joint investigation is truly based on the strong relationships we have with our federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts throughout Colorado,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser. “The DEA Rocky Mountain Division is committed to making this region a safer place to live and work and it is because of this strong collaboration with FBI, CBI and CSPD that we are able to say we’ve done that today.”

You can see the Department of Justice's full news release on the United States Attorney's Office Website.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Mance.

