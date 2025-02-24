600 acre fire burning within Fort Carson's training area Monday afternoon

FORT CARSON — A fire is burning Monday afternoon within Fort Carson's training area. According to Fort Carson, as of 2:30 p.m., the fire has burned 600 acres.

The Fort Carson Fire Department is currently fighting the fire. At this time, it is unclear if there is any containment.

According to the Mountain Post, no roads or structures have been impacted. They say smoke will continue to be visible as crews work to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

