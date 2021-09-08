5 things you need to know: Wednesday, September 8

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning, Southern Colorado. Here are the 5 things you need to know for your Wednesday, Sept. 8.

_____

Border-to-border Bike Ride Begins Today

This year's Shield616 Border-to-Border bike ride across Colorado officially kicks off at 7 a.m on Wednesday. Find all the easy ways to donate to this effort which will end on Sunday by clicking the link above.

_____

Canon City COVID Outbreak

Students at Canon City Middle School are back to learning online because of a COVID-19 outbreak. 14 people at the school have the virus, including nine students. Right now, there are no plans to bring mask mandates back to Canon City Schools.

Students are scheduled to return to Canon City Middle School in person on Sept. 13.

_____

If You Give a Child a Book Campaign Continues

News5 is once again working to give Southern Colorado children the gift of reading with our If You Give a Child a Book Program. From now until Sept. 10, we are asking you to join us in raising money to buy books for kids in our community. Every $5 you donate buys 1 book for a child who needs it most.

_____

Platte Ave Closures

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Platte Avenue near Powers will be closed for road work. The overnight lane closures will last through 5 a.m. on Friday. This is all for the bridge replacement project over Sand Creek. The original bridges that were built in 1956 were damaged by flooding in 2008.

The total reconstruction project started in January and is expected to wrap up in late 2022.

_____

Today's Forecast

Morning temperatures will be nice and cool before warming well into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Smoke and summer ozone levels will remain high across the Pikes Peak Region.

An air quality alert is in effect until 8 pm for El Paso and Teller County. The main hazard will be ozone, enhanced by wildfire smoke. Heavy outdoor exertion is not advised and air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

_____

