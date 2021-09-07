PLATTE AVENUE OVER SAND CREEK PROJECT — Expect overnight travel delays towards the end of the week if you take the Platte Avenue bridge over Sand Creek.

The Colorado Springs Weather and Resource Department announced that the Platte Avenue over Sand Creek project will be installing new girders as part of the bridge replacement on Sept. 9 and 10. To lessen the impact this will have on traffic, the installation is scheduled for overnight from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue (including bicyclists and pedestrians) will be closed and detoured both nights at Wooten Road, north to Galley Road, and east to the Powers Interchange. Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be reduced to one lane overnight on Thursday, Sept. 9 only. All business access will remain open throughout construction. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible and bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded of the restricted access around the site during construction.

The Platte Avenue over Sand Creek Bridge project will replace the two existing bridges with one bridge structure with the addition of sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the Platte Avenue bridge.

For more information about this project, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PSCBridge.