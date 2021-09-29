5 things you need to know - Wednesday, September 29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know for your Wednesday, Sept. 29

_____

State Redistricting Proposal Approved

The state's bipartisan Congressional Redistricting Commission has finally come to a decision on what could be a final map laying out the state's congressional districts moving forward.

According to a report by the Colorado Sun, the map would create 3 safe seats for Democrats, 3 safe seats for Republicans, and 2 seats that could go either way. The proposal was approved by an 11-1 vote just before midnight after seven rounds of voting and hours of contentious debate. The map will be sent to the Colorado Supreme Court by Friday. The court could adopt the plan by November first or send it back to the commission for revisions.

_____

Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Deputy

A bridge at the intersection of Highway 50 and 115--where Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Schwartz was shot and killed in the line of duty--is now dedicated in his honor and bears his name.

Deputy Schwartz was called to a disturbance where the Stovall Brothers were arrested. One of them had a gun and shot Deputy Schwartz multiple times.

_____

Investigators Are Looking for Wolf Statue

Investigators are trying to figure out who stole a bronze statue from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. The nearly 100 pounds, 4-foot long bronze statue was bolted to a granite boulder at the entrance to the animal rescue off of Twin Rocks Road in Teller County.

There's a $1,000 reward for information and the return of the statue. Call the teller county sheriff's office if you can help.

_____

Video of Bear Trying to Break Into Trash Can Goes Wild

Here's another sign the seasons are changing. A local video of a bear rummaging through a trash can is going viral. This video is from a Westside Colorado Springs neighborhood and shows a bear toying with a bear-proofed trash can.

The homeowner tells us he enjoys having wildlife around and is doing his part to discourage bears from getting into the garbage. That helps prevent bad behavior that requires moving a bear to the backcountry.

_____

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

The weather pattern stays very active through the end of the week with areas of rain and snow returning to the forecast! We'll start with areas of sunshine and build clouds back from the mountains to the plains in the afternoon. We should stay dry at the start of the day, but rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight. A few scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon, but the bulk of our rain will develop in the front range and out to I-25 after 6 pm tonight. Heavy rain is possible in a few areas. Snow will develop late today over the mountain summits, starting high but lowering to 12 if not 11,000 feet through the overnight hours. Pikes peak could see several inches above the tree line overnight.

_____

