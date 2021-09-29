Bronze statue stolen from Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center

TELLER COUNTY — Investigators are trying to figure out who stole a bronze statue from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center.

The almost 100 lbs. and 4-foot long bronze statue was bolted to a granite boulder at the entrance to the animal rescue.

The founder of the non-profit center told News 5 she's shocked that someone would steal their beloved statue.

"We want to replace that because that's at our entrance and it made our entrance, you know, beautiful," said Darlene Kobobel, "someone just there again had to just go steal it for the thrill of it and it just makes you angry, and it makes you just like shake your head thinking, really."

There is a $1,000 reward for information and the return of the statue. You can call the Teller County Sheriff's Office to report any information

