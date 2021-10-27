5 things you need to know - Wednesday, October 27

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

School board elections hotly contested, parents getting more involved

School board races are getting a lot more attention than usual this time around.

UCCS political science professor Josh Dunn says several national hot-button issues, like the presidential election in 2020, mask wearing, and critical race theory have pushed more parents to get involved.

Dunn says this year's races are also drawing more endorsements, advertisements, and campaign donations from political parties and organizations than in previous years.

FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5

An FDA panel voted unanimously to support kid-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds.

A panel member of the CDC says "This is an age group that deserves and should have the same opportunity to be vaccinated as every other age." The FDA is expected to vote on the panel's recommendation within a few days.

The CDC meets next week to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.

Stop can now mean yield for cyclists in Manitou Springs

Manitou Springs is the first community here in southern Colorado to adopt what are called "Safe stop" rules for bicyclists. The law in Manitou Springs now says a bicyclist can treat a stop light like a stop sign and a stop sign like a yield.

The idea behind it is allowing cyclists to keep their momentum so they clear an intersection quicker and with more control. This does not, however, make it okay for bikers to blow through intersections with total disregard.

Southwest pilots still required to be vaccinated after losing legal challenge

Southwest pilots lost a legal challenge to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A federal judge ruled against the pilots' union request to block a mandate to be fully vaccinated by December 8.

The judge stated the mandate "Will likewise improve the safety of air transportation and further the goal of safe and reasonable working conditions for pilots."

Sunny and cool on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Temperatures will be slightly below average this afternoon, but conditions will be sunny and breezy across southern Colorado. Southern Colorado residents can expect highs in the 50s and 60s, but dipping into the 40s at higher elevations. Temperatures will be climbing day by day, and they will return to the 60s and 70s through Saturday.

