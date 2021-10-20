5 things you need to know - Wednesday, October 20

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, October 20

_____

Southwest won't put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

Southwest airlines will not place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave as they wait for their exemption requests to be reviewed. Southwest said employees who did not meet the requirement by the deadline would be placed on unpaid leave, but they recently changed course. Employees will continue to get paid, but will have to follow masking and social distancing guidelines.

_____

FDA announcing soon its decision on COVID booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines

The FDA could decide as early as today about booster shots for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and on a third Moderna booster shot.

The FDA is also reportedly ready to approve the use of 'mix and match' vaccines for boosters. The CDC plans to meet tomorrow to review the FDA's decision and offer its own final recommendation.

_____

Larimer County mask mandate goes into effect today

Larimer County's indoor mask mandate goes into effect today. This comes as ICU beds in the county have reached capacity, and 90% of of those patients are unvaccinated. The mandate applies to people three and older in all public indoor areas, whether you're vaccinated or not.

Four other Colorado counties have reinstated their mask mandates since the summer surge in Covid-19 cases, including San Juan, Boulder, Pitkin, and San Miguel counties.

_____

Silver Key food pantry is collecting food for thanksgiving meals

Silver key is collecting goods for Thanksgiving meals from now through November 1st, and they're asking for your help. Those who are out grocery shopping can help out Silver Key by collecting items like canned goods and dropping them off at the food pantry locations listed at this link: Silver Key drop-off locations

_____

Classic sweater weather today across southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast couldn't feel more like fall today with a freezing to near-freezing morning and highs in the 60s and 50s through the afternoon! We'll stay dry today with much lighter winds, and fire danger is very low. Colorado springs hits a high of 61, while pueblo hits 65. We'll get down around freezing tonight with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

_____

