Classic sweater weather today across southern Colorado!

Today’s Forecast:

This is one of those near-perfect fall days in southern Colorado.

We're going to see light winds, sunny skies, and very comfortable temperatures through the afternoon, as long as you layer up! Temperatures will get down around the freezing mark again tonight, so it's not a bad idea to cover any sensitive plants to be safe.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 33. Sunny and cool today with dry skies and light afternoon winds.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 29. Sunny and beautiful today with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 41. Dry and sunny skies today with light winds through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 32. Sunny and chilly in town today with light afternoon winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool today with light winds and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Comfortable temperatures with sunny skies and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A little breezy at times with sunny skies and dry conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures will be down around the freezing mark again tonight, so we'll need you to cover any sensitive plants just to be safe!

Warmer weather will fall into place through Saturday with a windy cold front early Sunday morning. We should stay dry through the extended forecast in most of southern Colorado, but Sunday the mountains could see snow, and there's another chance for western Colorado snow Tuesday.

