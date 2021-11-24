5 things you need to know - Wednesday, November 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday, November 24.

Denver metro counties implement indoor mask mandates this week

Effective immediately, anyone two years old and up will have to wear a mask at all indoor businesses and venues in a number of Colorado counties.

Denver, Boulder, Larimer, Jefferson, Pitkin, Adams and Arapahoe counties are among those. Businesses that can show that at least 95% of its customers and staffers are fully vaccinated will not have to require people to wear masks.

Canon City School District RE-1 plans to institute mask mandate as cases remain high in the county

The Fremont County Health Department is moving forward with a mask mandate for all students and staff in Canon City School District RE-1.

Right now, the language of the order is being drafted by a lawyer for the county, and is expected to be implemented next monday. It is expected to remain in place through January 24.

Airport traffic expected to be high this Thanksgiving week

Crowds picking up a bit at the Colorado Springs Airport. Be sure to arrive with plenty of time this morning if you're flying out of Colorado Springs or DIA today.

Colorado gas prices at 10 year high for Thanksgiving travel

People driving to see family and friends this Thanksgiving will find the highest prices at the gas pumps in 8 years.

Before heading to Massachusetts, President Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. He joined several other countries taking similar steps, hoping to force OPEC to pump more oil to meet worldwide demand.

Analysts and critics say any effect on prices will take time and likely be minimal.

Cold and windy with light snow today and tonight

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Cold air and snow are the two main forecast points across Colorado today.

Light snow is forecast to fall across southern Colorado along and west of I-25. Most of the accumulating snow will fall in our southern mountains south of Highway 50.

The Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountain Valley will probably be the areas that see at least a few inches of accumulating snow through this evening.

Light snow is forecast across the Pikes Peak region, but not much, and what does fall will generally stay west of I-25. Pueblo will likely see rain showers with a few flurries mixed in this evening if temperatures cool quickly enough.

