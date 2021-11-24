Cold and windy with light snow today and tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Cold air and snow are the two main forecast points across Colorado today.\

Light snow is forecast to fall across southern Colorado along and west of I-25. Most of the accumulating snow will fall in our southern mountains south of Highway 50.

The Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and Wet Mountain Valley will probably be the areas that see at least a few inches of accumulating snow through this evening.

Light snow is forecast across the Pikes Peak region, but not much, and what does fall will generally stay west of I-25. Pueblo will likely see rain showers with a few flurries mixed in this evening if temperatures cool quickly enough.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 43; Low: 18. Mostly cloudy, cold, and windy today across Colorado Springs with a chance for snow, primarily through the afternoon and evening. Model guidance has consistently backed off on snow chances across the city over the last few days, and we're still seeing that this morning. We think we have a chance for light snow or flurries across most of the city, but any accumulation will likely stay well under an inch, and primarily west of I-25.

PUEBLO: High: 51; Low: 17. Mostly cloudy and cold with strong winds from the morning through the afternoon. Cold rain is likely to develop behind a passing cold front today with very little actual moisture accumulation. It is likely that we will not see any snow over Pueblo, so we are not expecting any snow accumulation.

CANON CITY: High: 48; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. We could see an isolated daytime shower with light snow possible in the evening. Snow accumulations will be very light and generally stay below 1 inch in the grass and on patios.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 37; Low: 13. Cloudy, cold, and windy today with light snow, some of which could fall around lunchtime, but most of which is expected from the afternoon through the evening hours. Not much accumulation is expected today, and the bulk of our snow will fall in southern Teller County. Woodland Park could see up to 1.5 inches in the grass, but Cripple Creek could be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold today with steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon. A few flurries could fall around lunchtime, but most of the very light snow we see will be in the afternoon and evening. North winds, warm air, and weak energy means we won't see much accumulation over Monument and the surrounding Tri-Lakes area. General accumulations of a trace to 0.5" are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly in grassy areas and patios.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Dry and windy conditions are expected for almost all areas east of I-25 today and tonight. It will be windy, cold, and cloudy today with very cold overnight temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Cloudy, windy, and cold today with light snow through the afternoon and overnight hours. A few isolated rain showers are possible today, but the bulk of our light snow will fall through the overnight hours. We're forecasting an inch or less along I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad with very little snow east of I-25. Travel west through La Veta Pass will be slow and tricky overnight with heavier snow expected up at higher elevations.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy today with light to moderate snow across the southern mountains and valleys. The bulk of our snow accumulation will be this afternoon through tonight with the Wet Mountain Valley, Sangres, and Wet Mountains as the primary areas for snow accumulation.

Extended Outlook:

Thanksgiving day will be dry and cold, especially in the morning when temperatures will be in the teens. We'll stay sunny and dry through Thursday afternoon with light winds.

Friday through the weekend, we're expecting sunny and breezy conditions with warm daytime temperatures. We should stay dry through the majority of next week with above-average temperatures.

